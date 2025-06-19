Philip Regan, a prominent TikTok star in Liverpool, calls for fairness in the content creation industry.

Scouse TikTok star, the Queen of Scotty Road (real name Philip Regan) is calling for fairness in the city’s content creation industry.

In a video shared on social media, the content creator, who has a total of 700,000 followers said: “I have been getting bad mouthed being closed doors in this industry... It all makes me sense to me now, that’s why I’m not getting the work in Liverpool.”

He continued: “If four years ago, if I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t be on this social media. Now this has got to stop, and we have got to play fair... It’s affecting other creators who are good at their job, who are not even getting a look in.

“It’s like same people all over people who are getting the same work... this has got to stop.”

The video caption added: “This is Philip Regan speaking, not the Queen of Scotty Road. I’m speaking from the heart in this video, it’s time for honesty. Our city is better than this, and things need to change now. Enough is enough.”

He isn’t the first influencer to speak out about the city’s content creation industry, with popular TikToker Tyler (@tylerdaclaire) recently opening up about not being invited to PR events, despite their mass following.

They said: “It hurts seeing some of my friends who are also content creators get invited to these events and then I just don’t. It makes me question, have I done something wrong?”