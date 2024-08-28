Plans are underway to make Liverpool the ‘Hollywood of the North’ with developer Capital&Centric revealing that the new TV and film studio will feature a ‘Scouse Walk of Fame’ that pays homage to Merseyside’s stars.
With this in mind, we asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share their favourite local celebrities, actors, inspirational people and sportspeople - and added in a few of our favourites too - to create a shortlist containing potential shining stars who could feature on a broader ‘Walk of Fame’.
From the iconic band who achieved global stardom in the sixties, to brilliant local people raising money for charitable causes, here are some of the amazing people from Liverpool and Merseyside whose legacies and achievements deserve to be celebrated.
1. Ken Dodd
Sir Ken Dodd was one of the UK's most loved comedians, known for spreading happiness and his iconic tickling stick. | PA
2. Michael Cullen aka Speedo Mick
Michael Cullen, who is fondly known as Speedo Mick, has raised more than £1.3m for charity by walking across the UK is his swimming shorts. Recently awarded Liverpool's Citizen of Honour, the avid Everton FC fan has used the money to help more 120 organisations, including charities which support disadvantaged young people and homeless as well as mental health and wellbeing projects. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images
3. Tom Baker
Liverpool-born actor Tom Baker is best known for his leading role in Doctor Who. Here is pictured with the daleks in 1975 - age 41. Later in his career, he provided narration for Little Britain. | BBC
4. Glenda Jackson
Birkenhead-born Glenda Jackson was an actress and politician who sadly died in June of last year. Jackson won two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, and is considered one of the best ever actors from Merseyside. Jackson retired from acting in 1991 to devote herself to politics full-time as a Labour member of parliament. | Jack Kay/Express/Getty Images
