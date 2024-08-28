2 . Michael Cullen aka Speedo Mick

Michael Cullen, who is fondly known as Speedo Mick, has raised more than £1.3m for charity by walking across the UK is his swimming shorts. Recently awarded Liverpool's Citizen of Honour, the avid Everton FC fan has used the money to help more 120 organisations, including charities which support disadvantaged young people and homeless as well as mental health and wellbeing projects. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images