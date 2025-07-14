A Liverpool woman reveals a doctor blamed her endometriosis on divine punishment.

A Liverpool woman was told her chronic health condition - which has caused years of debilitating pain - was a “punishment from God”.

Carla Lewis, a former working musician from Liverpool, endured years of misdiagnosis when her painful symptoms started in her late teens.

She spent her teenage years and twenties navigating a healthcare system that repeatedly misdiagnosed her, attributing her symptoms to conditions like IBS, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease, despite her insistence that the issue wasn’t bowel-related.

When she was finally referred to a gynaecologist in 2011, she was initially diagnosed with stage two endometriosis. A follow-up laparoscopy revealed it was actually stage four, with the condition affecting multiple organs.

Carla Lewis. | Carla Lewis.

Carla said: “I've actually been on this journey since about 12 years old, when I first started getting my period. From my very first period, I experienced more than normal levels of pain, and I was bleeding throughout the month.”

“A doctor once then told me that my endometriosis 'was a punishment from God' because women are 'designed to have children, and when we don't have children, it's a punishment from God. God gets angry and he punishes us.'”

After being placed on hormone-suppressing medication, she experienced such severe side effects that she came close to ending her life. Carla recalled: “During the second round, I don't know what happened, but I was very, very close to taking my own life. It was awful. If my friends hadn't turned up when they did, I wouldn't be having this conversation with you right now.”

In 2024, she began legal medical cannabis treatment through Releaf and said she felt like she could “finally take a deep breath.”

Carla’s difficult endometriosis journey is sadly quite common, with a new study carried out by Releaf revealing that more than 760,000 women are currently waiting for NHS gynaecology treatment in England, with over 20,800 of them waiting longer than a year, according to the latest NHS England figures.