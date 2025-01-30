Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A successful Liverpool chef and contestant on the Great British Menu is hoping to “introduce a new wave of information, knowledge and flavour” to the city.

Wavertree-born Livia Alaron became head chef of popular local restaurant Maray at only 21-years-old. By the age of 26 she had opened up her own eatery in the city, La Bistroteca. Now, Livia will be taking on a new role as Head Chef at one of Liverpool’s most exciting new openings.

It was announced in November that the iconic 60 Hope Street site in Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter would be transformed into a traditional watering hole, named The Dog & Collar. The venue will offer ‘Sunday roasts, traditional fayre and the perfect pint; and Livia will lead the team in the pub’s restaurant, The Dining Room.

Discussing her new role, Livia said: “My goal for The Dog & Collar is to add another strong name to Liverpool’s food scene.

“I want to celebrate all aspects of ‘home’ with the menu we develop here. The site is beautiful, a cherished Liverpool address. I don’t want to overcomplicate things and instead want to celebrate British produce in a pub setting, pulling influence and inspiration from the North, my culture and upbringing.

“The producers we work with must fit into that. I’ve spent a lot of time finding the right suppliers. I have to be proud to share their story and want to introduce a new wave of information, knowledge and flavour to Liverpool.

The menu Livia has developed is predominantly cooked over open fire, a process and technique that is quickly becoming a signature style for her, and the dishes will change with the seasons.

Livia’s Great British Menu offerings celebrated historical heroes from Liverpool, with her 'Strawberry Fields Forever' dessert impressing judges on Tuesday’s show. Sadly, the Wavertree-born star didn’t make it any further in the competition, with Crosby’s Jack Bond and Eddie Shepherd now battling to represent the North West.