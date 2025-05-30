Woolton Picture House, the city's oldest independent cinema, could soon reopen its doors, five years after it closed during the pandemic.

Woolton Picture House, the city's oldest independent cinema, could soon reopen its doors, five years after it closed during the pandemic.

Long-time Woolton residents Kevin Fearon and Gillian Miller have agreed to a deal to buy and refurbish the cinema on Mason Street. Kevin told LiverpoolWorld: “We've exchanged contracts. We have a year to pay the full price and we're trying to raise the money for that. But yeah, I'm not quite ready for it, but it is so exciting.”

Fearon and Miller are best known as the driving force behind Liverpool's Royal Court, where they grew the business from a 150-seat comedy club into the region's largest full-time producing theatre. During that time, they raised £7.7 million, which was spent refurbishing the building.

Kevin continued: “Gillian Miller and I, with a number of other people, got the Royal Court back in 2005 and it was a closing down music venue. And we took in a comedy club and then we turned it into a theatre again. And it's now a successful producing theatre, so we've been 20 years there, we've been down this path before.

Woolton Picture House, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

“We're aware of what needs to be done and we're aware of how big a job it is, so we do need other people to do it with us. We're not going to do it on our own and we didn't do the Royal Court on our own.”

The historic venue shut in 2020, sparking fears it was gone for good. But, a fundraiser launched shortly after raised over £20,000, showing strong community support.

Although the cinema remained closed, a rare update last August hinted at revival plans. A deal's been agreed and contracts exchanged with the current owner of the cinema for £450,000 to purchase the building.

A community interest company has been set up to raise funds for the purchase and a further £250,000 for the refurbishment. The deal's scheduled to be completed in May 2026.

Woolton.

Kevin said: “The first stage is to raise the money to get the building open again so the community owners and it's open and we can show films and as soon as we get the money, we'll do the work. There's not a lot of work to do, we think. And we'll be open. But then we'll close again maybe in the future to do a proper refurb so it's fit for the future.”

A fundraising campaign's planned to begin in July. All funds raised will be held in a separate bank account and will not be spent until Woolton Cinema CIC has achieved their target. If they fail to raise the full funds, all donations will be returned to donors.

There'll be a public consultation on process set up to see what local residents want from the cinema and to seek out volunteers who can help with the project.