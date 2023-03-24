Tanya was shocked that Kai and Sanam were not in the bottom two, following a public vote a week before they won the final

Love Island winner Kai Fagan has finally responded to the comments made by fellow islander Tanya Manhenga in the final week of the show.

The teacher, 24, from Manchester, featured alongside his girlfriend Samam Harrianan, also 24, on Cosmopolitan UK’s Text on the Beach .

The couple, who recently took home the £50,000 prize, were asked: “How did it feel to watch Tanya say she didn’t understand why you weren’t in the bottom two?”

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrianan (R) in the live final, and Tanya Manhenga (L). (Credit ITV)

Kai took the reins in answering the question, telling the camera: “I think that was a bit confusing to be honest because we know how compatible we are, we know how strong our couple is.

“We spent so much time together in the villa and what we got, we knew was completely true and everybody in the villa knew it was completely true.

“Just because we didn’t turn around and make massive confessions to each other and get into drama, doesn’t mean that what we had wasn’t as strong as other peoples. That hurt a bit.”

He added: “Perfect scenario is when you get in a relationship and you don’t have to have an argument with somebody because you are so compatible.”

The former teacher concluded by ‘disregarding’ Tanya’s comments, saying: “Fair play to her, that’s her voicing her opinion but I disregard that to be honest, because I know what we’ve got is right.”

What had Tanya Manhenga said about Kai and Sanam’s relationship?

Less than a week before the Love Island final, fans had to vote for the least compatible couple - which subsequently left Will Young and Jessie Wynter, Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook, and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya vulnerable.

Casey and Rosie were later dumped from the South African villa, and narrowly missed out on the season nine finale.

The day after their departure, the girls enjoyed some alone time whilst the boys took the babies to the park.

Lana Jenkins asked Tanya: "How did you feel after last night?"

The student said “it’s not nice” to be in the bottom and that she was once again “shocked” by the public vote.

Tanya then confessed: "I can’t take it to heart but I think like me and Shaq and Will and Jessie are in the bottom and Kai and Sanam are not.

"I’m not saying they are less than us but you would think because they’re a newer couple."

Makeup artist Lana said that Will and Jessie being in the bottom was also a shock to her, adding that it “can switch up quick”.

Fans were quick to disagree with Tanya, with one premeditating that Kai and Samnam would “win the whole show”.

“”You’d think Kai and Sanam would be in the bottom”. Tanya is in for a shock when they win the whole show #LoveIsland,” the fan wrote.

Whilst many other viewers mentioned that the winning couple, who secured 44% of the public votes, were far more “likeable”.

One said: “Tanya saying it’s crazy to think that her and shaq are in the bottom two but Kai and Sanam are not…maybe it’s because they’re more likeable than you? 🤔 #loveisland”

Another wrote: “not tanya wondering why kai and sanam aren’t in the bottom but she and shaq are along with will/jessie 😭😭 it’s cause we like THEM #loveisland”

A third added: “Tanya babe lmao, Kai and Sanam are likeable. You and Shaq are not, that’s why you’re in the bottom. Nothing to do with how long you’ve been on the island babe 🤣 #LoveIsland”

What is Text on the Beach?

Text on the Beach is a YouTube segment by Cosmopolitan UK, where islanders are invited to answer questions - which are sent by text to a phone in a pineapple case.

The contestants usually reveal Love Island secrets and discuss their fellow islanders whilst answering questions about their time in the villa.

For more information on Kai Fagan, click here .