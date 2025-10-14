A Merseyside couple have turned their home into a Halloween Town, complete with Jack, Sally and Zero.

Every October, Louise and Vinny Towler turn their home on into a spooky spectacle, with previous themes including Stranger Things and Jeepers Creepers.

The couple invite members of the public to visit their impressive displays and donate to their JustGiving page, with donations spent on “helping children at Christmas who would otherwise go without, and to filling our local food bank to support families during the hardest months”.

After the success of last year’s ‘Beetlejuice House’ - complete with iconic characters from the original Tim Burton film, Betelgeuse’s grave, and the terrifying sand worm - Louise and Vinny have created Merseyside’s very own ‘Halloween Town’.

Set in the land of Jack Skellington, the couple’s front garden features the Pumpkin King himself, as well as Sally, Oogie Boogie’s devilish little helpers, the mayor of Halloween Town, Zero and the iconic tree entrance to Christmas Town.

The tribute to Tim Burton’s movie is the result of many late nights, with Louise and Vinnie spending weeks creating the full set from scratch.

Louise said: “Every year, my husband and I pour our hearts into creating our Halloween displays completely from scratch. What began as a fun tradition has grown into something truly special — a way to bring our community together and help those who need it most.

“This year’s theme is The Nightmare Before Christmas, and just like Jack Skellington, we’re mixing a little bit of spooky with a whole lot of Christmas spirit! Every character, prop, and detail has been lovingly handmade to bring the magic of Halloween Town to life — all for a cause that’s close to our hearts.”

Halloween fans can visit the spectacle on Park Street in Haydock throughout October, with visitors asked to leave a donation. Last year, Louise and Vinny managed to raise £2,000 and are hoping Halloween Town will help them to hit £3,000.

Louise, who used to turn her Crow Lane West home into a Halloween scene, told LiverpoolWorld she was worried moving to a new house would mean “no one would visit” this year. Thankfully, she said: “Our garden is full every night!”

Louise added that this year’s Halloween creation has been made possible thanks to donations from Wickes, Screwfix Howletts Plumbing, Markland Signs, K&A tools, Jbattersby Engineering, FDL Packaging and local residents.

Donations can be made here, and the Towler’s Nightmare Before Christmas extravaganza can be found at 303 Park Street, Haydock WA11 0BG. There will also be a collection box outside.