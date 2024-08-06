Ray said he ‘doesn’t know what to do’.

Ray Remejkis, 65, has called Alexander House (AH) home for the past nine years, but says it has turned into a ‘sky high ghost town’. Located in Seaforth, AH is described by Ray as a ‘haven’ where people rely on their neighbours to lend a hand. Now, its last remaining residents see it as a ‘ghost town’ where threat emerges as soon as you open the door.

Ray said the downturn started earlier this year after residents received a letter from One Vision housing association (OV) telling them their homes were going to be demolished. The letter said the choice was made after investigations following the Grenfell Tower disaster and since then approximately 90% of tenants have moved out.

The letter added: “Investigations into Alexander House have identified that the block requires substantial investment to bring it up to acceptable standards and, unfortunately, these investment needs mean that the block is no longer economically viable.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) have seen communications between residents and OV which details the housing associations alternative offer which includes approximately £8,000 in compensation and the potential to be offered suitable accommodation elsewhere – although there is no guarantee of location.

Referring to the decant compensation scheme offered by OV, Ray added: “I love my flat and I planned to see out my days here. I’m retired and just wanted to enjoy the time I have left. This is my home and I’ve invested in this place, both financially but also emotionally because I have friends here now and neighbours who I love. I simply don’t want to go anywhere else but they [OV} want to flatten my home for the price of a Ford Fiesta.”

Raymond Remejkis at Alexander House flats in Seaforth. | Elliot Jessett/LDRS

Like many of the remaining residents the LDRS spoke to, Ray is devastated at the prospect of having his home demolished and feels the whole proposal is unjust. Furthermore, he said his anxiety was magnified last week after OV sent a notice seeking possession. The notice is valid for the next two months and warns Ray may be subject to court proceedings should he not adhere to it’s terms.

Ray added: “I want to stay, my neighbours want to stay because we’re settled and want a quiet life. I’m too old for all this and since the decant it’s like living in a sky high ghost town. The prospect of going to court is scary and I don’t know what to do and I don’t know anyone who can help me.”

A spokesperson for One Vision Housing said: “The works required to bring Alexander House to our high efficiency and sustainability standards are not economically viable, and the decision to decant the building has been made with the interest of tenants in mind. The health, safety and wellbeing of customers remains paramount throughout the ongoing decant process, with on-site security in place.

“We are continuing to support and take the necessary steps to ensure that our tenants are rehoused with a priority status, with over 83 families so far relocated to their satisfaction. We will endeavour to rehouse all remaining customers to an area and home of their choice within the designated timescales.

“Furthermore, all Alexander House residents will receive generous financial support to assist families through the decant and into their new homes. We will continue to engage with all tenants.”