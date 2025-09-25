My unique and historic Merseyside shed has been crowned the UK's best
The 2025 staging of the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition attracted 84 wildly inventive entries, with 22 spectacular sheds making the shortlist back in July. Now, the official winners can be revealed - and one is right here on Merseyside.
Anne Davies’ shed was born in Litherland in 1938, surviving bombing raids before moving to Wirral’s Far Meadow Lane in 1955. Anne has fond memories of playing on a swing while hearing her dad pottering away inside and she took over nurturing it when he sadly passed away in 2001.
It gradually morphed into her ‘She Shed’ with various adornments being introduced turning it into a Party Palace with Christmas, Halloween and Sunday morning get togethers being held in there.
Crowned the best in the ‘Unexpected/Unique’ category after a public vote, Anne’s creative shed still features her dad’s old bench, his tools and ammunition belt and it’s a true little treasure.
Mike Robinson, an engineer from Plumstead in South-East London, earned the overall Shed of the Year title thanks to his space-saving super structure, ‘The Tiny Workshop’.