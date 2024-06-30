Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual awards celebrate exceptional women across Liverpool and Merseyside.

An ‘honorary Scouser’ who dedicates her free time to helping people in need has been named Merseyside Woman of the Year

Based in Liverpool but originally from Dublin, Donna Scully, joint owner and director at Carpenters Group says she is ‘delighted’ to be the first Irish woman to win the prestigious accolade.

Taking place each year, the Merseyside Women of the Year (MWOTY) awards celebrate exceptional women from across the region, with an overall winner and winners in categories including community leader, entrepreneur and social impact.

Donna Scully has been named Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024. | MWOTY

The overall Woman of the Year award was presented to Donna at a glittering ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Liverpool on Friday (June 28), which was attended by more than 400 guests.

Also the winner of the Business Leader category, Donna dedicates much of her time directly to helping people in need, running a homeless breakfast club every Sunday which she personally attends and prepares food. She is also an ambassador for Fans Supporting Foodbanks, a Football for Change Champion and a mentor for the Girls Network & The Insurance Breakfast Club.

Discussing the win, Donna said: “Yesterday was my 27th anniversary of coming to Liverpool. As a scally from Dublin inner city, I really feel like an honorary Scouser now.

“I’m really shocked, humbled and privileged. To be among the best women that Merseyside has to offer, I’m delighted. Ellie also tells me I am the first Irish person to win this, so that makes me even more proud, for all the Irish women that came over as immigrants to Merseyside – this is for them.”

Donna was one of 12 winners revealed at this year’s MWOTY awards, who were celebrated across a range of categories for supporting and improving the lives of people in Merseyside and beyond, through business leadership, voluntary work, activism, charitable organisations tackling some of Merseyside’s most pressing challenges, and entrepreneurial and creative endeavours.

Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024 award winners