19 most famous Liverpool celebrities ranked by number of Instagram followers

Many of us love to take Instagram-worthy photos and let our family and friends see what we’re up to - and so do many local celebs.

While it is likely that some accounts are managed by PR teams or agents, many local celebrities take pride in managing their own Instagram feeds and stories, showing off their homes, outfits and day to day lives.

As social media is the main way many young people consume content, the number of Instagram followers a person has can be a good indicator of how relevant they are to certain demographics. With this in mind, we have analysed the feeds of some of Liverpool’s biggest celebrities to see who has amassed the highest follower count.*

While the list is led by Premier League footballers - both former and present - it also features Hollywood actors, world-famous musicians and television personalities.

Here are 19 celebrities from in and around Liverpool with the highest number of Instagram followers. Take a look at the gallery below.

*Follower count is correct as of June 23, 2025, according to Instagram.

1 . Wayne Rooney Wayne Rooney - 16.1m. | Getty Images

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold - 14.8m. | Nick Potts

3 . Steven Gerrard Steven Gerrard - 11.6m. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4 . Sir Paul McCartney Sir Paul McCartney - 4.6m. | AFP via Getty Images