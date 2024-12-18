The billing information for the next series of Celebrity Hunted reads: “Twelve celebrities go on the run across mainland UK while an elite team of hunters try to track them down. The celebs must evade capture for 14 days, while the hunters - a handpicked team of police and military personnel - deploy a range of resources in pursuit. The hunters are armed with the powers of the state: CCTV and ANPR cameras, helicopters, drones, dogs, media campaigns and the latest in cyber forensic technology.In this first episode, the celebs make a daring escape from a train in Norfolk. With a rural launch and a limited digital trail, the hunters must act fast if they want an early capture. A bickering pair of celebs are tracked to a nearby barn. Another pair jump in a horsebox while two celebs get right out of there and are soon off to the pub for a well-earned pint. And although some celebs leave the hunters scratching their heads as they depart without a trace, two fugitives are firmly in the hunters' sights.”