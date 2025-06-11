On The Waterfront will be our crowning summer moment says Dan from The Wombats

Liverpool band The Wombats are preparing for an exciting homecoming performance on the iconic waterfront next week and one of its members chatted to us all about.

Indie rockband The Wombats was formed in Liverpool back in 2003 when members Matthew Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis were students at LIPA.

Over two decade laters, the chart-topping band are back on stage in their hometown yet again as part of the upcoming festival, On The Waterfront.

Taking place on the Liverpool Waterfront between Thursday, June 19 and Sunday, June 22, The Wombats are part of an impressive line-up which also features The Wolfe Tones, Cream Classical and Sting.

The Wombats, who only just performed in liverpool for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend last month, will be opening the festival on the Thursday night with support from fellow bands Pale Waves, Corella, Overpass and Keyside.

Speaking to Liverpool World before their highly anticipated homecoming performance, the band’s drummer Dan called the event “the crowning summer moment for us”.

Garston born and raised Dan continued: “It's going to be a great few days of music and yeah, we're headlining one of the nights. There's a load of other Liverpool bands playing - I think Pale Waves are playing with us.

“It's right on the Mersey, right by the Liver Building on the waterfront - well you'd expect that, given the name of the show- but absolutely, like, buzzing for that one. Can't wait. Just fingers crossed for the weather.”

Thankfully the weather is looking pretty good for the Wombat’s On the Waterfront performance with BBC Weather currently preciting a sunny day on Thursday, June 19 with highs of 22º.

If however, the British weather rather predictably turns unpredictable, Dan assures fans that they will still have a whale of a time at their show.

The lifelong Everton fan said: “Growing up in the north of England, you’re used to the rain, you know, you can't let rain stop you having a good time and no one ever does.

“I remember going to Leeds when I was 16, and I was in shorts and a T shirt. It absolutely leathered down, the place was a mud bath, and I had one of the best weekends ever.

“It was just like people having mud races and sliding down hills. You just make your own fun and crack on, don't you? Like there’s no point going ‘oh, it's raining’, you just get an umbrella if you need it, just hop on in and get your wellies on.”

Finally when asked if it feels different for himself and the band to play in Liverpool, Dan said: “Yeah, there's an added sense of occasion, I'd say, a little bit, in like again, family and friends who've been sort of supporting us , from the beginning and all the memories we've got from around the city, just mine and Murph’s childhood but also as a band.

“Like, the first year we were a band, you know what it's like for bands starting out, you don't really play gigs outside your hometown, so we played like everywhere around Liverpool and all those memories come flooding back whenever we play Liverpool, to be honest. It's got a little extra zing so, yeah, it's going to be fun.”

Tickets for the Wombats at On the Waterfront are still available here.