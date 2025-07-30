Former X Factor star Ray Quinn has opened up about the heartfelt advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him over dinner at his LA home.

Scouser Quinn took part in the third series of Simon Cowell’s singing competition in 2006, ultimately finishing as runner-up to Leona Lewis.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Ray, now 36, told Smooth Spins - Smooth Radio’s gaming brand - he has nothing but fond memories and praises the judges, especially Sharon Osbourne.

He recalled a standout moment when she invited him to dinner in LA with her and her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who offered him advice on his music career and even shared some of his artwork.

Ray said: “Sharon was a big part of my life, even after the show. When I flew out to LA to record my album, she reached out and invited me to her house for dinner.

“I went to their Beverly Hills home that was featured on their reality show The Osbournes, so that was pretty surreal.

“Ozzy was there too, and he was such an amazing guy. My heart goes out to the whole family after his passing. I remember we sat down and had lamb to eat and lots of cups of tea. There were about 20 dogs running around, and Sharon even let me walk one around the neighbourhood.”

76-year-old Ozzy died earlier this month, with huge funeral procession taking place in Birmingham today (July 30).

Ray continued: “The whole family was amazing, and Ozzy was so kind. He asked me about my music and told me to keep going and enjoy every minute.

“It was like sitting with one of my mates’ dads. He showed me all of his paintings that he liked to do too. He had a little art studio by the pool, and there were loads on the walls. He was a great artist and a wonderful man.”