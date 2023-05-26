It is almost three months since TV star and drag queen Paul O’Grady passed away, and only a few weeks until what would have been his 68th birthday. The Birkenhead-born icon was loved by people across the world and especially by those in his hometown.

Determined to ensure his birthday is celebrated, a local woman has organised a family fun day, at Birkenhead pub The Halfway House, to help raise funds for the animals that O’Grady so dearly loved, and to celebrate his life.

Organiser, Janine Ferguson, will give the money to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, a cause close to O’Grady’s heart. She is also inviting any other local rescue centres to attend the event and hold their own raffles.

Janine told LiverpoolWorld: “It’s going to be a good old fashioned fun day for all, to raise funds for rescue centres. Please come along and let’s give Paul O’Grady his birthday and do him proud in his home town of Birkenhead. Paul will always be so sadly missed by all and my thoughts his family and friends.”

Locals will have the opportunity to write heartfelt messages about O’Grady in a birthday memorial book, which will be sent to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, alongside pictures drawn by local children.

Activities: Activies include a ‘best dad dancing’ competition, a performance by Jay Macco, children’s face painting, a fancy dress contest, and an auction session and raffle to raise money. Sweet Themes Cakes are donating Paul O’Grady themed cupcakes, which can be won as a prize.

Get involved: Janine is asking if any local DJs could donate their time, and provide music for one hour of the event. Anyone who would like to donate raffle prizes, dog supplies or offer their services for the event is asked to contact Janine on 07494859453.

The birthday fundraiser: The free event will take on place Sunday June 11, at The Halfway House pub on Woodchurch Road. It will run from 1pm - 5pm.