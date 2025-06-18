Paul Whitehouse has visited one of Liverpool’s most iconic tourist attractions.

The Welsh comedy legend is best known for The Fast Show, Harry & Paul and Only Fools & Horses The Musical, as well as other cherished TV shows and sketches.

One of Harry & Paul’s skits looks at how the Beatles could have turned out, if they were all alive today.

But, it’s clear that Paul really is a Fab Four fan, as he has been on Liverpool’s Magical Mystery Tour.

Paul Whitehouse joins the Magical Mystery Tour. | Magical Mystery Tour

Sharing a snap with the star on Facebook yesterday (June 17), the Magical Mystery Tour team said: “Huge thanks to the hilarious Paul Whitehouse for joining us on the Magical Mystery Tour in Liverpool today.”

Whitehouse is in Liverpool for Only Fools & Horses The Musical, which is appearing at the Empire until June 21. The critically acclaimed musical arrived in the city ten days ago, and Whitehouse stars as ‘Grandad’.