Post Malone 'becoming a Scouser' wasn't on my 2025 bingo card

Post Malone brings laughs with his attempt at a Scouse accent in a TikTok video by a Liverpool hairstylist.

Post Malone has been officially welcomed as a ‘Scouser’ thanks to a hilarious video on TikTok.

Approached by Liverpool hairstylist Alex Summers in London, the rapper turned country star was asked to attempt to say “chicken and a can of coke” in a Scouse accent.

The 30-year-old singer had been forced to postpone his show in the capital due to tube strikes but provided entertainment with his funny rendition of the famous Liverpool accent.

Alex - alexchristopherhair on TikTok - could be heard laughing as Post Malone moved his shoulders up and down, while saying the phrase in the video - titled ‘Post Malone is a Scouser’.

The 10-second, light-hearted video also had viewers in stitches, with major retailers joining in with the fun.

Aldi UK commented: “That ain’t Post Malone anymore, that’s Scouse Malone now.”

Pot Noodle added: “Wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card.” And, Ocado wrote: “Next he’ll be delivering You’ll Never Walk Alone pre match.”

