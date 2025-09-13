Post Malone 'becoming a Scouser' wasn't on my 2025 bingo card
Post Malone has been officially welcomed as a ‘Scouser’ thanks to a hilarious video on TikTok.
Approached by Liverpool hairstylist Alex Summers in London, the rapper turned country star was asked to attempt to say “chicken and a can of coke” in a Scouse accent.
The 30-year-old singer had been forced to postpone his show in the capital due to tube strikes but provided entertainment with his funny rendition of the famous Liverpool accent.
Alex - alexchristopherhair on TikTok - could be heard laughing as Post Malone moved his shoulders up and down, while saying the phrase in the video - titled ‘Post Malone is a Scouser’.
The 10-second, light-hearted video also had viewers in stitches, with major retailers joining in with the fun.
Aldi UK commented: “That ain’t Post Malone anymore, that’s Scouse Malone now.”
Pot Noodle added: “Wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card.” And, Ocado wrote: “Next he’ll be delivering You’ll Never Walk Alone pre match.”
What do you think of his attempt at the Scouse accent?