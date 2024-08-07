“I've been to America, Barbados... as soon as I open my mouth, it's 'you're from Liverpool aren't ya'."

Scouse has been named as one of the top ten most desirable accents in the British Isles in a new study. The Liverpudlian lilt was described as having 'a unique charm' and 'a warmth that mirrors the friendliness of the city's people'.

The top three most desirable accents in the British Isles based on their 'enticing' features were found to be: Southern Irish, Queen's English / Received Pronunciation and the Edinburgh accent. Scouse ranked ninth, above Cardiff, but below Essex.

We hit the streets of Liverpool to discover how people react to your Scouse accent and ask which patois you find the most and least appealing. Watch the video attached to this article for our full feature.

'World famous' - Public react as Scouse named one of most desirable accents | Emily Bonner

"Being a Scouser, our accent is well known around the world. I've been to America, Barbados... as soon as I open my mouth, it's 'you're from Liverpool aren't ya'."

"I can't distinguish between most southern accents. In general I don't like it."

"I ran pubs in London for 30-odd years. Because they hear my accent, I was getting punched and all that."

"My favourite has got to be the Yorkshire accent."

As we all know, the Scouse accent varies hugely in Liverpool, but the research revealed it was the softer accent made world famous by the likes of Paul McCartney and the Beatles that people found most appealing.

The study, conducted by Preply, examined 50 accents from across the British Isles using data from six distinct studies and ranked them based on attractiveness, comprehensibility, and likability.

Generally, an accent's desirability was found to hinge on its auditory appeal, ease of understanding, and unique cultural charm or sense of prestige. The top three least appealing accents, according to the study findings, include: Manx (Isle of Man), East Anglian and Surrey.