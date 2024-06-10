Ten of the richest female celebrities from Liverpool and how much they're worth

Liverpool is the birthplace of many incredible women, from inspiring political leaders to successful actresses, talented singers and determined activists. But, which local women are the most successful in terms of money?
With the help of Celebrity Net Worth, we have created a list of some of Liverpool’s most influential - and wealthy - female celebrities and found out how much they are estimated to be worth.
From Hollywood movie stars to iconic singers, here are some of Liverpool and Merseyside’s richest famous women*, in no particular order. *All net worth estimates are provided by Celebrity Net Worth, based on data drawn from public sources.
1. Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall is an English-Canadian actress who has a net worth of £32m. She was born in Mossley Hill and is best known for her role as Samantha Jones on HBO’s Sex and the City. Photo: Getty Images
2. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer is a scouse actress who has an estimated net worth of £4.8m. She is best known for playing Oksana Astankova in the spy series, Killing Eve. Due to her performances in this series, Jodie was given a number of awards and accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for TIME
3. Liz McClarnon
Liz McClarnon was a member of Liverpool girl group, Atomic Kitten, and is also a dancer, TV presenter and actress. She has a net worth of £7.8m. Photo: Getty Images for The National Lottery
4. Melanie Chisholm
Mel C was born in Whiston and is known for being one of the Spice Girls. She has an estimated net worth of £24m. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
