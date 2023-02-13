His family are the fourth wealthiest people in the North West.

Liverpool and Merseyside are home to some iconic actors, sportspeople and musicians - but did you know the richest man from the area is the founder of a popular retail chain?

Founder of TJ Morris, which owns Home Bargains, Tom Morris has a net worth of over £5 billion.

Originally from Scotland Road, Liverpool, Mr Morris began his discount retail empire when he was just 21-years-old, establishing Home Bargains using his bank overdraft in 1976. The 69-year-old currently owns 89% of the business and the rest is owned by four of his brothers.

Originally named Home and Bargain, Morris re-branded the company in 1995, changing the name to Home Bargains and adopting a new red and blue logo.

According to Sunday Times Rich List 2022, Tom Morris and his family are the fourth wealthiest people in the North West. It notes that Morris’ wealth is valued at a whopping £5.127 billion.

As a person who greatly guards his privacy, Tom Morris is reported to still live in Merseyside and is currently married and has at least one child, his daughter Lisa.

