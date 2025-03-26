An angry dad said he can’t get to work because he is ‘trapped in Kirkby’.

Paul Burke claims Kirkby is completely gridlocked due to roadworks which is making his commute to his pharmaceutical job near impossible.

In February, Knowsley Council confirmed works would start on a major improvement scheme for the East Lancashire Road (A580) at the junction with Moorgate Road in Kirkby. The local authority said the project would improve congestion and enhance active travel options at the junction.

The £4.5m scheme has been funded by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and phase one of the improvement works started on February 24. Construction is expected to last 10 months and is scheduled for completion in December.

However, the roadworks have caused fury among residents who are now experiencing major delays. Paul, 67, who commutes from his home on Henlow Avenue in Kirkby posted on a community Facebook group about the roadworks and was inundated with replies.

Paul Burke. | LDRS

The great-grandad wrote: “Which clever person has given the go ahead to gridlock Kirkby by having roadworks on the two entrances to Kirkby East Lancs/ Moorgate and now Valley Road.”

Chris Alan Deegan commented: “It took me 1 hour and 5 minutes to get from Tower Hill to the Shell garage in Fazakerley last night at 5pm.” Angela Arlink added: “Literally cannot avoid the plague of roadworks and cones, madness jamming both exit/entry junctions going east.”

Ste Ellison also shared Paul’s concerns, he wrote: “I was stuck for 40 mins […] the kids were late for school because of it. Joke if you ask me.” Aimêe Dowdeswell added: “I was on the bus for 2 hours yesterday from Queen Square to Westvale. Ended up asking the bus driver to open the door and just walked the rest of the way.”

Paul told the LDRS: “I can’t get to work because I’m basically trapped in Kirkby because of these roadworks. Everything is gridlocked. What was once a quick two min drive from my house to the M57, is now a 40 minute wait. You just can’t move.

“Everyone is looking for an alternate route now, so the queues are getting bigger and bigger and longer and longer. It’s unbelievable.”

Knowsley Council said it understands people’s frustrations and is “doing all it can to reduce congestion”. A spokesperson added: “The junction is one of the busiest junctions on our highways network and the current works are essential to improve traffic flow and the active travel infrastructure in that area.

“Unfortunately, this does mean that any road works in that area will be disruptive, but this is unavoidable as we do need to invest in our road network and at major junctions like this.

Aerial view of East Lancs Road and Moorgate Road. | Google Earth

“However, we are doing all we can to reduce congestion. We are continuously monitoring the work and traffic in the area, and we are scheduling work to help minimise delays, particularly during morning and evening rush hour and on routes to key locations, including Aintree Hospital.

“The current drainage work underway on Valley Road is a critical project which will help to alleviate flooding issues in that area. The planned completion date for this work is Thursday 17 April.

“Following a review of the traffic management in this area, we are amending the lane closures to provide more capacity at the junction of Bewley Drive.

“We are aware of the potential impact on traffic during the Grand National Festival and already have plans in place to adjust traffic management to facilitate smoother travel during this time.

“We will continue to monitor the work and will ensure that we take all steps possible to reduce the impact for road users.”

Road closures and diversions

Monday 24 February – 31 October 2025:

The right turn onto Ribblers Lane from Moorgate Road North southbound carriageway (travelling towards the East Lancashire Road), will be closed for the full durations of the works. A diversion will be in provided.

The right turn from Ribblers Lane onto Moorgate Road North southbound carriageway (travelling towards the East Lancashire Road), will be closed and a diversion will be in provided.

The left turn from Moorgate Road North into Ribblers Lane and the left turn from Ribblers Lane on Moorgate Road North will remain open.

Friday 28 February – Monday 28 April 2025:

The left turn from East Lancashire Road (travelling towards St Helens) onto Moorgate Road North will be closed and a diversion will be in place.

East Lancashire Road will be reduced to one lane heading towards St Helens.

Moorgate Road South (travelling towards Kirkby) will be reduced to two lanes on the approach to the junction with East Lancashire Road.

Moorgate Road North (travelling towards Kirkby) will be reduced to one lane until motorists have passed the works area.

The left turn from Moorgate Road South onto East Lancashire Road towards Liverpool, will be prohibited for the full duration of the works. This will become permanent once the works have finished.