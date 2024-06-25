Speedo Mick. | Manchester TV

Donning his bright blue Speedos rain or shine, the 59-year-old has swam the English Channel and climbed four mountains.

An incredible Liverpool man who dedicated nine years to charity fundraising has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award.

Michael Cullen, who is fondly known as Speedo Mick, has raised more than £1.3m for charity by walking across the UK is his swimming shorts. Recently awarded Liverpool's Citizen of Honour, the avid Everton FC fan has used the money to help more 120 organisations, including charities which support disadvantaged young people and homeless as well as mental health and wellbeing projects.

Speedo Mick pictured in Preston. | Neil Cross

Now in its 25th year, The Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards honours the nation's ‘unsung heroes’, with the public submitting their nominations. Nominees are then whittled down to a shortlist before the judging panel, ‘made up of celebrated figures in national life’, chooses the winners.

Cullen is currently having a break from his nine years of mammoth fundraising efforts and said ‘it is an honour to be nominated’, adding: “Couldn't of done any of this without the amazing support and generosity of people up and down the UK.”