The Liverpool community has come together in a celebration of its unbeatable spirit to mark the rebirth of a hub targeted and torched by vandals during the height of the summer riots.

Spellow Library in Walton, which had only reopened in March last year, was targeted as bins were set alight and shops were looted. It left a vital community asset in one of the country's most deprived communities out of action.

After a remarkable public fundraising campaign which generated £250,000 for the renovation of the site, a show of solidarity lit up Walton to mark the reopening of the library.

Leading the procession were fundraiser Alex McCormick and Pearl Ogunyadeka. | Liverpool Council

A 300-strong lantern parade swept from Goodison Road before a symbolic light switch-on outside Spellow Hub. The rise of Spellow was also marked nationwide with the British Library in London among one of 135 sites across the country shining a light to mark the occasion.

The Queen Consort even acknowledged the incredible work that has gone into restoring the library, writing in a letter to the community: “You are an inspiration, and I do hope that you are enormously proud of yourselves.” Her Majesty also donated books from her personal collection, which are on display in a bookcase in the library.

Scores of libraries from Lancashire and Newcastle to Southampton and Cornwall took part and the theme of light has been used to symbolise libraries as places of sanctuary, knowledge and community.

