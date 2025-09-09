Stacey Dooley. | Getty

Stacey Dooley shares her joy as she takes her daughter to Anfield for the first time.

The renowned investigative journalist and documentary maker moved to Liverpool in September 2023, after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing.

The move to the city brought Stacey, her partner - and former Strictly dancer - Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie closer to her mum, who is originally from Merseyside.

Dooley describes her family home as her “fave place in the world” and often shares updates about her new life in Liverpool.

The 38-year-old and her family were in attendance at the women’s Merseyside derby on Sunday (September 7), to watch Everton beat Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield.

Sharing snaps of her day the famous stadium on Instagram, including herself holding up a Liverpool shirt with ‘Dooley’ on the back, Stacey said: “Am thrilled to have signed a 5 yr contract. Spesh given I’m pushing 40. YNWA.

“No but actually my Nan would have been thrilled if she would’ve known I’d ended up here.”

She also shared images of her daughter, who was also donning a ‘Dooley’ Liverpool shirt, with the number 2. Stacey wrote: “The Queen’s first Anfield appearance. She LOVES footie.”

She discussed how Minnie had been “looking forward to it all week” but was in a “hump” all day because she wasn’t allowed to wear heels to the game.

Stacey added: “Anfield thank you, you da BEST.”