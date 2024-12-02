Stacey Dooley shares a wonderful glimpse into her fabulous home in Liverpool, featuring a lavish Christmas tree that highlights her festive flair.

The 37-year-old, best known for her gripping investigative documentaries, swapped London for Liverpool last September, after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing. The move to the city brought Stacey, husband and former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother, who is originally from Liverpool.

The beautiful Victorian property features high ceilings, large windows, stunning fireplaces and is a lovely mix of old and new. Dooley describes the family home as her “fave place in the world” and often shares updates about its renovation journey on her Instagram page.

Stacey Dooley reveals Christmas tree. | BBC/Mary Mary Florals

In the recent update marking the start of the festive season in the Dooley-Clifton household, Stacey has shared a video of her magnificent Christmas tree, with the caption: “It’s A CAMP CHRISTMAS BABY! LOVE OUR TREEEEEEEEE!”

Stacey Dooley's Christmas tree. | Mary Mary

The festive tree is adorned with dozens of large, brightly coloured bows, twinkling lights and tinsel - no baubles or hanging chocolates here. The incredible display was created by Liverpool-based floral design studio, Mary Mary, who said: “We are in LOVE! ✨🎄had so much fun with this set up ✨.”

