Inside TV star Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's gorgeous Liverpool 'forever home'
The 37-year-old, best known for her gripping investigative documentaries, swapped London for Liverpool last September, after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing. The move to the city brought Stacey, husband and former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother, who is originally from Liverpool.
The beautiful Victorian property features high ceilings, large windows, stunning fireplaces and is a lovely mix of old and new. Dooley describes the family home as her “fave place in the world” and often shares updates about its renovation journey on her Instagram page.
The TV star clearly takes pride in the property and describes herself as a “home body”, often posting cosy details on page and story, such as cute candles, mugs, incense burners and flowers.
Most recently, Dooley has shared her collaboration with paint brand, COAT, which features a six colour ‘paint palette’ inspired by the house. Discussing the collection on Instagram, Dooley said “this has been such a joyful gig for me”, adding: “ I’ve spent so much time really thinking about each room, making sure it feels authentically ‘us’.” She added that husband Kevin has “zero interest” in the interior design of their home - a trait she said “is perfect, honestly.”
The advert for the collection, filmed in Dooley’s home, appears to show her large dining room - which is painted in a beautiful pale green colour - and her gorgeous, red spiral staircase bannister.
The airy dining room features a dazzling chandelier, a dining-table and wooden chairs, and is filled with light thanks to huge windows. It also features two cosy chairs, a white rug and a large plant.
Showing the reality of being a working parent, Dooley captioned the photo: “It’ll be trashed by Tuesday so let me show off.” Replying to a comment, she said “kitchen next”, implying that it will be the next room to undergo renovation.
