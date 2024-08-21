TV star Stacey Dooley gives us a peek inside her Liverpool mansion
TV star Stacey Dooley and her family upped sticks and swapped London for Liverpool last year after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing.
The move to the city brought Stacey, husband and former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother, who is originally from Liverpool.
Ever since making the switch, the Dooley/Clifton family have been busy renovating their Liverpool mansion and BBC documentary maker has shared the latest update on Instagram.
The journalist and TV host has painted her previously white dining and living room a shade of pistachio green and adorned it with candelabras on the fireplace and a large free-standing mirror. A large marble topped dining-table and wooden-backed chairs complete the makeover.
Stacey has previously posted a photo her herself and her daughter sharing a hug in their large kitchen.
