TV star Stacey Dooley gives us a peek inside her Liverpool mansion

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor

Editor

Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:01 BST
BBC documentary maker Stacey Dooley, professional dancer husband Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie found their dream house in Liverpool last year.

TV star Stacey Dooley and her family upped sticks and swapped London for Liverpool last year after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing.

The move to the city brought Stacey, husband and former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother, who is originally from Liverpool.

Ever since making the switch, the Dooley/Clifton family have been busy renovating their Liverpool mansion and BBC documentary maker has shared the latest update on Instagram.

Stacey Dooley has decorated her dining and living room a shade of pistachio.Stacey Dooley has decorated her dining and living room a shade of pistachio.
Stacey Dooley has decorated her dining and living room a shade of pistachio. | Instagram/@sjdooley
Stacey has previously posted a photo her herself and her daughter sharing a hug in their large kitchen.Stacey has previously posted a photo her herself and her daughter sharing a hug in their large kitchen.
Stacey has previously posted a photo her herself and her daughter sharing a hug in their large kitchen. | Instagram/@sjdooley

The journalist and TV host has painted her previously white dining and living room a shade of pistachio green and adorned it with candelabras on the fireplace and a large free-standing mirror. A large marble topped dining-table and wooden-backed chairs complete the makeover.

Stacey has previously posted a photo her herself and her daughter sharing a hug in their large kitchen.

