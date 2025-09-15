Adolescence triumphed at the 2025 Emmys, with the hit Netflix series earning six awards.

The four-part drama, co-written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, was filmed in one continuous shot and sees teenager Jamie Miller (Cooper), accused of murdering a teenage girl, named Katie. Graham plays Jamie's father, Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay.

Directed by Liverpool-born Philip Barantini, the psychological drama sees Jamie’s family and police detectives search for answers in the wake of the shocking tragedy. It is full of difficult moments and incredible acting, and delves into how social media and ‘incel’ culture shapes the youth of today.

Stephen Graham celebrates his Emmy wins with his family. | AFP via Getty Images

The British drama racked up 66.3 million views in just two weeks - making it the most-watched UK series of all time on Netflix - and sparked important conversations in the House of Commons.

At the sparkling ceremony on Sunday (September 14), Stephen Graham earned the ‘outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie’ accolade, while Owen Cooper made Emmys history.

Tearing up as he received the award, Graham said: “This kind of thing doesn't normally happen to a kid like me. I’m just a mixed race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby.

“To be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life, and it shows you that any dream is possible.”

The 52-year-old also paid tribute to his wife, Hannah Walters, adding: “You are my rock, you are my will, you are my soulmate and you know and I know without you, I would be dead. So from the bottom of my heart, I love you with everything I have.”

Owen Cooper celebrates his Emmy win. | AFP via Getty Images

As well as the best actor award, Graham also won the ‘outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie’ alongside Jack Thorne. Philip Barantini took home the Emmy for outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie’.

Adolescence was crowned ‘outstanding limited or anthology series’, while Owen Cooper became the youngest ever winner of the ‘outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie’ award. Erin Doherty earned the same award in the female category.