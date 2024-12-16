Dancing with Chris McCausland on Strictly 'blew my mind' and I'm 'forever grateful'

Scouse comedian Chris McCausland became the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, lifting the iconic glitterball trophy with his dance partner, Dianne Buswell.

The pair beat Sarah Hadland, Tasha Ghouri and JB Gill for the trophy, with McCausland - who completely lost his sight at the age of 22 - believing he would be the first contestant to leave the show. But, the 47-year-old impressed the viewers and judges week after week, with his performance to You’ll Never Walk Alone being a particular highlight for many Liverpool fans.

Discussing his win with Tess Daly Chris said: “This is for [Dianne] and everyone out there, it just shows that with the opportunity and support anything is possible!”

Now, Dianne has shared a heartfelt tribute to her dance partner, and discussed what it was like working on this year’s series. In a post on Instagram, the 35-year-old said: “From the man who said to me weekly Di I’m just a 47 year old comedian who signed the wrong paper to the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

“Chris started this show not having any idea at ALL about any of it! I wasn’t just teaching Chris the dances I was explaining everything that was also going on around us and as you know there’s a lot that goes on visually with Strictly.

“It blew my mind even more when I actually started to explain things out loud I had so much more appreciation for everything. My teaching style was 90 per cent visual I wouldn’t want to teach in a room without mirrors because it was the way I perfected things.

“With Chris we had to find different ways of making it work. And this is what Chris is brilliant at he is a problem solver and he taught me to think outside the box. Just because there’s an obstacle in the way doesn’t mean you can’t get to the destination successfully.

“I am forever grateful for the friendship I have gained in such an incredible person he says I changed his life but like wise I see things in a different way now.”

The professional dancer went to thank the show’s production team, adding: “Thank you for another brilliant year you all work so hard in your departments and it’s the best show on telly because of all of you.”