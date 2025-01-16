Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Minah's name was mentioned at the roundtable for the first time, raising suspicions among the Faithfuls. Will her strategy hold up or crumble as the game progresses?

Minah’s name was mentioned at the roundtable for the first time in Wednesday night’s episode, with Faithful Anna voting for the scouser - even if she didn’t manage to spell her name correctly.

Harry pointed out that the ‘bossy’ Liverpool mum had never been brought up at the roundtable making her the perfect choice for a traitor but ultimately it was Anna who had the biggest concerns about Minah, who had asked her to ‘hold’ her drink when she disappeared around the same time names were written for the ‘Death Match’.

Minah may have saved herself after turning on fellow Traitor Linda and voting for her at the roundtable, ultimately leading to her banishment - but now her name has been thrown into the ring, could her reign be over?

The Liverpudlian Traitor has become the firm favourite to win The Traitors in 2025. | BBC

BonusFinder has put together a list of odds on where the winner is most likely to be from and, for now, Minah still tops the list, with the odds of a player from Liverpool winning standing at 11/8.

The team at OLBG have also shared their latest The Traitors winner predictions and although Minah remains the favourite with an implied probability chance of 40%, her odds have drifted. Last week, the scouser’s chance of winning was predicated to be 66.7%, but this has now dropped to 40%. Following close behind is Lisa, with a probability chance of 33.3%.

Two scousers featured in this year’s series of the Traitors. however Dan Bird was banished from the castle last week. The 33-year-old Bank Risk Manager from Liverpool was playing as a Faithful but found himself in hot water after lying during a mission.

29-year-old Minah remains the favourite to win season three of The Traitors but will her decision to recruit fake-Welsh Charlotte prove to be a help or hinderance to her traitorous game? The Traitors continues at 9.00pm on BBC One on tonight.