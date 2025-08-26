Tony Bellew shared his joy after attending the opening Premier League match at Everton's new stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees celebrated the opening of their new stadium – coincidentally exactly 133 years to the day since Goodison Park's official opening – with a 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday (August 24).

It marked the first Premier League match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and thousands of Blues were in attendance for the historic occasion - including Tony Bellew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

The former world champion boxer is a lifelong passionate Everton fan and shared snaps of him and his boys at the new ground on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, Bellew said: “A special special day with my boys! I love my club and our fan base is the best in the world.

Loading....

“Everyone was amazing and the whole experience was just exceptional. Thank you toffees!”

Everton will face Mansfield Town in the EFL Cup tomorrow, at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium tomorrow (August 27).