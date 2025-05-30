We are absolutely heartbroken say family of dad, 38, killed in crash near Bramley-Moore Dock stadium
Donovan Travis Dineen-Whitham was reported to have been on a motorbike that was in collision with a Volkswagen car at the junction of Vandries Street and Waterloo Road at around 7.00pm.
Emergency services, including the North West Ambulance Service and the air ambulance, attended the scene but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Merseyside Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and, as part of initial inquiries, a 24-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. He has been released under investigation.
Donovan’s family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken and can't believe we are writing this.
“My son, my brother, my uncle, my dad - we love you so much and we'll make you proud, we promise. Everything we do now is for you. X"
Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, the Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with Donovan’s family, who are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers at this incredibly difficult time.
“Our investigation into the incident is ongoing as we seek to get the answers that Donovan’s family deserve. The priority of detectives is establish how the collision occurred and my team are working to establish key facts.
“Although a man has been arrested in connection with this incident, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed it to please contact us. I would also ask motorists to please check your dashcam footage to review it if you were driving in the area on Wednesday evening. Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000439482. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
