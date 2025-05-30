We had the pleasure of hosting Coleen Rooney at our Manchester restaurant

Coleen Rooney has paid a visit to Nichi Manchester.

The contemporary Japanese restaurant opened last year at the Trafford Centre and has already become known for its tasty food and great service, earning a Google review rating of 4.8 out of five stars.

It seems Coleen Rooney is among Nichi’s fans, visiting the restaurant on more than one ocassion.

Nichi hosts Coleen Rooney. | Nichi via Instagram

Sharing a photo of Coleen on Instagram, a spokesperson for Nichi said: “We had the absolute pleasure of hosting the one and only Coleen Rooney again at Nichi today and absolutely loved it…

“It’s always an honour, and packed with hearty smiles from Coleen and her family, choosing Nichi as her go to for Japanese Peruvian fusion! Thank you.”