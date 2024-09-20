Wirral artist chosen to design Lush's 2024 Advent Calendar
A Wirral woman’s creativity is set to be admired by bath-bomb lovers around the world after her artwork was chosen as the design for LUSH’s advent calendar.
An artist at the Blue Room - the Bluecoat’s inclusive arts project for learning disabled and neurodivergent adults - Tess Gilmartin’s large-scale mixed media piece, titled ‘Horse Big’, will feature on one of three advent calendars from the international cosmetic retailer.
Tess uses bright colours and expressive mark-making to create joyful paintings inspired by nature and the world around her, and described her inspiration behind the piece as: “Flower, tree, big horse, painting, felt pen, oil pastels, collage, pink, red, blue, green, yellow"
To celebrate, Blue Room artists will ‘take over’ the LUSH Liverpool store with a celebration event on Sunday, September 29. The event will include drop-in creative workshops led by Blue Room artists and self advocates and allies from Project Collective, who are Mencap Liverpool & Sefton, Autism Initiatives, Natural Breaks and Options for Supported Living. The activities will celebrate diversity and the importance of making information accessible.
Artwork and merchandise created by Blue Room artists will also be available from a pop-up stall in the store, giving visitors a chance to meet some of the artists, purchase unique pieces of artwork and directly support Blue Room and the Bluecoat.
Across the store’s first floor will be a hidden trail of artworks created by Blue Room, inspired by Kayleigh Murray’s Gingerbread Party knot wrap and gift box design, with a final gingerbread treat available from the Bluecoat cafe.
LUSH Liverpool will also feature a brand new window installation by Tess, titled ‘Flowers in the Window’, which will be on display during the weekend of Saturday September 28 and Sunday September 29.
Becky Waite, Creative Manager at the Blue Room said: “We're thrilled that LUSH has chosen Tess's beautiful work for this year's advent calendar commission. Tess's use of colour and line is so confident and joyful and this is a fantastic opportunity to share her work with people all over the world.
“We're delighted to collaborate once again with our neighbours at Lush Spa Liverpool, who are so welcoming and generous in sharing their spaces. Last year's takeover event was a true highlight for our artists and we hope that this year's will be just as magical as we celebrate our third and fourth commissions with Lush."
The Lush Advent Calendar featuring Tess’s design is now available online and in all LUSH stores globally.
