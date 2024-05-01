Wirral woman crowned champion of BBC One's Interior Design Masters 2024
A Wirral woman has been crowned the winner of Interior Design Masters 2024.
Roisin Quinn, who lives on the Wirral but grew up on the Isle of Man, was revealed as the winning designer of the BBC One contest on Tuesday evening, after competing against other creatives.
Hosted by Alan Carr, alongside head-judge and designer Michelle Ogundehin, the show saw ten amateur designers transform a range of spaces over eight episodes, before being whittled down to a final two.
Battling against Matt Smith-Wood in the final, Quinn was crowned champion for her choice of decor in a holiday home on the Blenheim Palace Estate. Praising her bold, flamboyant design choices, Michelle Ogundehin and guest judge Jonathan Adler said she deserved to win after creating a holiday home that was ‘uplifting and joyous’. Smith-Wood, on the other hand, chose a more simplistic style.
Speaking to the BBC, Quinn said the win was a ‘complete shock’, adding that everyone who took part in the contest ‘worked so hard’. As well as winning the title of the fifth series’ champion, the 30-year-old will now also have the chance to create a homeware collection for La Redoute.
