Peter Kay’s Better Late Than Never tour, which will land in Liverpool for two nights next year, is the comedy legend’s first in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his first tour of the UK and Ireland in 12 years - and the comedy legend will be stopping off at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena for two nights along the way. The Better Late Than Never live shows will kick off at Manchester’s AO Arena in December before wrapping up in Sheffield in August 2023.

The comedian has avoided the spotlight since 2017 when he cancelled a UK tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’. But the 49-year-old announced he would be returning to stand-up during an ad break during the series launch of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! over the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know including dates, venue and how to get tickets.

When is Peter Kay playing in Liverpool?

Liverpool is the third stop on the Peter Kay Live tour. The Bolton-born funnyman has two gigs scheduled to take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7 2023.

How to get tickets to see Peter Kay in Liverpool?

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale via the Ticket Master website on Saturday, November 12 at 10am.

Full list of Peter Kay UK tour dates?

Peter Kay will be touring the UK in late 2022 and 2023, and is scheduled to play in the following cities:

December 2-3 2022: Manchester AO Arena

December 17 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena

January 6-7 2023: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

February 17 2023: Sheffield Utilita Arena

February 23-24 2023: Belfast SSE Arena

March 9-10 2023: Newcastle Utilita Arena

March 23 2023: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

April 6-7 2023: Dublin 3Arena

May 5-6 2023: Glasgow OVO Hydro

June 16-17 2023: Cardiff International Arena

July 14-15 2023: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

August 11 2023: Sheffield Utilita Arena