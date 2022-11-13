Many fans were left disappointed as tickets went on sale with online queues of more than 200,000 people.

Thousands of fans were left disappointed after missing out on tickets to Peter Kay’s first tour in 12 years.

The “Better Late Than Never” tour will start in Manchester in December 2022 and Kay will play shows at arenas across the country including in Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds and more.

Tickets went on sale for a number of dates and venues on Saturday November 12 at 10am, however, fans faced queues of up to 200,000 people.

Jack Sweeney joined the queue for tickets at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena as soon as 10am hit, however was disappointed to see 130,000 people ahead of him. After waiting in the queue for an hour, an alert popped up to say tickets were unavailable.

Jack told LiverpoolWorld he was ‘disappointed’ and ‘didn’t understand how so many people could be ahead in the queue.’

Ticketmaster allowed fans to purchase up to ten tickets per transaction, meaning many people purchased the maximum amount and began reselling them at extortionate prices.

Advertisement

Ticket prices from official sellers began at £41 per person, however, sellers on Viagogo are selling tickets for his M&S Bank Arena gigs for up to a whopping £708.

Disappointed fans tweeted that resellers were ‘taking the p***’.