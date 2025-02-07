A much-loved Liverpool bar has unexpectedly closed.

Petit Café has closed one of its treasured Liverpool sites with immediate effect.

The French-style jazz and wine bar chain, operated by city businessman Paul Senior, boasted three branches in the city - including Allerton Road, Berry Street in the city centre and its new venue on Lark Lane.

The Lark Lane site opened in April 2024, replacing the former Bistro Noir venue on the popular Aigburth street, and the business appeared to be thriving. But, the Allerton Road bar has now closed with immediate effect with the team saying “we do not want to dilute the product we offer, and consolidating our other two locations made the most sense”.

In a statement on social media earlier this week, a spokesperson for Petit Café Allerton Road said: “We regret to inform you that Petit Café Du Quartier on Allerton Road will be closing its doors immediately. All our dedicated team members have been relocated to other positions within our larger business.

“We express our deepest gratitude to all our loyal customers and hope to welcome you back to Lark Lane or Berry Street in the near future.”

Responding to speculation that the business had closed due to the cost of rent, the spokesperson added: “Our landlords are absolutely fine, and they charge a more than fair rent for the site, it’s absolutely nothing to do with them.”

Expressing their sadness about the news, one customer said: “Devastating news for Allerton Road. This is so shocking.” Another added: “Please say this is a lie.”

DGB Hospitality has been contacted for further details surrounding the closure.