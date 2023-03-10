The Met Office had a yellow weather warning in place as snow hit the region overnight - Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral, Knowsley and St Helens affected.

People in Merseyside woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday morning as freezing temperatures and heavy snow overnight blanketed the region in white.

The beautiful scenes also brought problems as drivers were urged to take extra care on the roads, schools closed and Merseyrail warned of cancellations and disruption.

Here are some early morning snaps from across the region. Visit our Facebook or Twitter pages to add your images.

