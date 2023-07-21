In pictures: The 151st Open in full swing at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

The second day of the prestigious tournament is underway.

It’s day two of The Open Championship, hosted right here on Merseyside.

Taking place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, thousands of people from across the world have flocked to Hoylake to watch some of the world’s best male golfers in action.

We headed down to catch a glimpse of the action, and see famous faces such as Rory Mcllroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Despite disruption by Just Stop Oil protestors, the second day of the tournament has been a success... and the predicted rainy weather has held off so far.

1 . The 151st Open: Day Two Photo: Dominic Raynor

