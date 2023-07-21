Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

In pictures: The 151st Open in full swing at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

The second day of the prestigious tournament is underway.

By Emma Dukes, Dominic Raynor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:47 BST

It’s day two of The Open Championship, hosted right here on Merseyside.

Taking place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, thousands of people from across the world have flocked to Hoylake to watch some of the world’s best male golfers in action.

We headed down to catch a glimpse of the action, and see famous faces such as Rory Mcllroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Despite disruption by Just Stop Oil protestors, the second day of the tournament has been a success... and the predicted rainy weather has held off so far.

1. The 151st Open: Day Two

Photo: Dominic Raynor

2. The 151st Open: Day Two

Photo: Dominic Raynor

3. The 151st Open: Day Two

Photo: Dominic Raynor

4. The 151st Open: Day Two

Photo: Dominic Raynor

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:People