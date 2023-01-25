The coffee shop would have a ‘projecting tower feature’ and be built near the TeamSport indoor go karting centre.

A new drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop could be opened on the outskirts of Liverpool city centre.

Plans have been put forward to Liverpool Council for permission to build on vacant land at the entrance of Brunswick Business Park, Sefton Street, L3.

The site, located between TeamSport indoor go karting centre and the Century Building would comprise a single storey building with 23 car parking spaces.

The land is currently used for surface car parking usage with a pedestrian refuge has been proposed for the centre of Sefton Street, to create a new safe walking route close to the pedestrian entrance. A Liverpool Council report said in its current state, the site contributes little to the streetscape.

The report said: “The proposed scheme would locate a small drive-thru complex on this plot. The appearance of the building would not share many of the characteristics of the surrounding warehouses but, conversely the plot area is small, and the building would clearly read as having a different use to that of warehousing.

“Importantly, the building would help to mark the corner of the junction and, although it is small in comparison to the warehouses, it would have a presence in this location. The projecting tower feature would create a distinctive focal point in this regard and appears to sit comfortably in this predominantly large volume warehouse townscape character.”

Analysis by council officers said the new drive-thru would benefit the area given the nature of the business. The report added: “The redevelopment is supported such that the proposed use would be complementary to the primary industrial/business use of the area, providing a small scale ancillary service to meet the day-to-day needs of local employees.

“The use of the site as proposed would bring wider economic, social or environmental regeneration benefits which outweigh the economic impact of the loss of land for employment purposes.” Concluding, officers said the proposal offered a “high quality form that would lead to the redevelopment of a brownfield site, improving the appearance of the built environment and the future offer of the area and as such would be a regeneration benefit.”