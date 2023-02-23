Poet Levi Tafari named Liverpool’s latest Citizen of Honour

News bulletin: man jailed for murder of Learoy Venner, one star hygiene rating for Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant, Levi Tafari named Citizen of Honour.

🎖️One of the UK’s most popular performance poets has become Liverpool’s latest Citizen of Honour. Levi Tafari, 62, who raised in the city by his Jamaican parents, was presented with the honour on Wednesday at Liverpool Town Hall by Lord Mayor, Cllr Roy Gladden.

Levi studied classical French cuisine whilst working in catering, he began attending the Liverpool 8 Writers Workshop and eventually left catering to become a writer and performer. He has had four collections of poetry published and worked internationally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Levi said: “I am really and truly honoured and humbled. I would like to send a massive thank you to Mayor Joanne Anderson for nominating me for this honour, and all the Councillors who voted for me. I would like to dedicate it to my family, friends and colleagues for their love and support over the years.”

Poet Levi Tafari at Central Library

🚨 A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years for the murder of Learoy Venner in Anfield. Kevin Spaine, 43, of no fixed abode, was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court. Spaine fatally assaulted Learoy, with a Post Mortem finding that 53-year-old Learoy received "multiple forceful blows", causing a brain injury.

⭐ Out-of-date meat and poor cleaning led to Gino D'Acampo's Liverpool restaurant being slapped with a one out of five hygiene rating. A spokesperson said: "A re-inspection has already been invited, and we are confident of seeing a return to higher scores in line with our sibling restaurants."

Advertisement