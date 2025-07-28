Police appeal for public's help to locate missing man 28, last seen at The Strand and Pier Head area
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old man from Liverpool who has been missing for four days.
Conrad Laversuch from Liverpool city centre has been missing from home since Thursday, July 24, and was last seen in The Strand and Pier Head area.
He is described as 5ft 11in tall, slim build with curly brown hair and was last seen wearing grey pyjama bottoms.
He is known to frequent the London area.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Poilce said: “Please share and help us find missing 28-year-old Conrad Laversuch from Liverpool city centre.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to find him.”
For any sightings of Conrad - click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.