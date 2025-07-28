Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old man from Liverpool who has been missing for four days.

Conrad Laversuch from Liverpool city centre has been missing from home since Thursday, July 24, and was last seen in The Strand and Pier Head area.

Merseyside Police are asking for the public's help to find missing 28-year-old Conrad Laversuch from Liverpool city centre who was last seen four days ago | Merseyside Police

He is described as 5ft 11in tall, slim build with curly brown hair and was last seen wearing grey pyjama bottoms.

He is known to frequent the London area.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Poilce said: “Please share and help us find missing 28-year-old Conrad Laversuch from Liverpool city centre.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to find him.”

For any sightings of Conrad - click here.

Alternatively you can call police on 101.