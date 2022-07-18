The 18-year-old victim was airlifted to hospital after being attacked by people with weapons.

Detectives investigating an attempted murder that resulted in a Wirral teenager being airlifted to hospital have made a renewed appeal for witnesses to help catch those responsible for the attack.

The 18-year-old was assaulted by a group wielding weapons, who pulled up in a SUV-style car in Ellesmere Port on Thursday 14 July at around 5pm.

A police patrol car was flagged down by passers-by in the Westminster Road area of the town at 5.17pm and it was reported that a man had been attacked. Officers subsequently found a teenager with serious injuries in Worcester Walk.

Where Worcester Walk meets Westminster Road in Ellesmere Port. Image: Google

Police say he had been assaulted with weapons by people who had driven up to him in a small grey SUV-type vehicle and then fled the scene in the same car.

The victim was airlifted to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he remains in a stable condition.

A 21-year-old man from Wirral has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. He is currently in custody being questioned by officers.

Police appeal for information

Detective Inspector Eli Atkinson said: “Understandably, this incident has caused a lot of concern in the Ellesmere Port community.

“I would like to reassure residents that we have been working tirelessly since it occurred to establish the circumstances and find those responsible. We have also stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“There were a lot of people in the area at the time of the incident and we are continuing to urge anyone who witnessed it, or has any other information that may help our investigation, to get in touch.

“Perhaps you have mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage that may aid the investigation, or information regarding the offenders.

“If you have any such information or footage and have not yet spoken to the police, please come forward.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information or footage that may be relevant to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1317189, or via the Cheshire Police website.