Police appeal to find missing Liverpool woman with unusual blue tiger tattoo on her left thigh

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing Liverpool woman who was last seen three days ago.

28-year-old Louise Shaw was last seen at around 3.15pm on Saturday on Garnett Avenue and enquiries are ongoing to find her.

Have you seen Louise Shaw from Liverpool? Have you seen Louise Shaw from Liverpool?
Have you seen Louise Shaw from Liverpool? | Merseyside Police

She’s described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, long black hair, a nose piercing and distinctive tattoos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has an owl/butterfly tattoo on the centre of her chest, a large and unusual blue tiger tattoo on her left thigh, a dolphin on her lower left leg and a woman with two children on her lower right leg.

When last seen, Louise was wearing a black vest, black leggings and lilac trainers.She is known to frequent Liverpool.

Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletters now

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “If you see Louise, please call 999 so we can make sure she is safe and well.”

You can also pass on any sightings via our form: Report a missing person | Merseyside Police or any other information to Merseyside Police Contact Centre or 101.

Related topics:Missing personsMerseyside Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice