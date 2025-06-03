Police appeal to find missing Liverpool woman with unusual blue tiger tattoo on her left thigh
28-year-old Louise Shaw was last seen at around 3.15pm on Saturday on Garnett Avenue and enquiries are ongoing to find her.
She’s described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, long black hair, a nose piercing and distinctive tattoos.
She has an owl/butterfly tattoo on the centre of her chest, a large and unusual blue tiger tattoo on her left thigh, a dolphin on her lower left leg and a woman with two children on her lower right leg.
When last seen, Louise was wearing a black vest, black leggings and lilac trainers.She is known to frequent Liverpool.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “If you see Louise, please call 999 so we can make sure she is safe and well.”
You can also pass on any sightings via our form: Report a missing person | Merseyside Police or any other information to Merseyside Police Contact Centre or 101.
