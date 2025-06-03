Police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing Liverpool woman who was last seen three days ago.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

28-year-old Louise Shaw was last seen at around 3.15pm on Saturday on Garnett Avenue and enquiries are ongoing to find her.

Have you seen Louise Shaw from Liverpool? | Merseyside Police

She’s described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, long black hair, a nose piercing and distinctive tattoos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has an owl/butterfly tattoo on the centre of her chest, a large and unusual blue tiger tattoo on her left thigh, a dolphin on her lower left leg and a woman with two children on her lower right leg.

When last seen, Louise was wearing a black vest, black leggings and lilac trainers.She is known to frequent Liverpool.

Read More Firefighters rescue 50 people from flats fire at Marsh House Lane in Warrington

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “If you see Louise, please call 999 so we can make sure she is safe and well.”

You can also pass on any sightings via our form: Report a missing person | Merseyside Police or any other information to Merseyside Police Contact Centre or 101.