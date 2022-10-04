Police CCTV appeal after man dies following Old Swan arson attack

George Redmond, 76, was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries and died just over two weeks later.

Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation into an arson attack in Old Swan last month.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries after a fire broke out at a property on Dorien Road on September 1.

The 76-year-old man, George Redmond, died soon after the arson attack, on September 16.

Police are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination into his death but have widened their investigation into the circumstances leading to his loss of life.

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mucahy said: “Following Mr Redmond’s death, his family are being supported by our specially trained liaison officers.

“Following a joint investigation with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service we have established that the fire was caused deliberately.

“We have been able to obtain these CCTV images and we understand that they are not the best quality images, but we are appealing for people to come forward if you recognise the male featured in these images. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.

“With this, we would also like people in the surrounding roads around Dorien Road to please check your CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage of anything suspicious in the early morning from 3am to 3.45am on September 1 to help us with the investigation so we can bring the offender to justice.

“In addition, any witnesses we have not already spoken to who were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious please contact us.”

Family pay tribute to George Redmond

The family, Mr Redmond, who passed away just over two weeks after the arson attack at a property in Old Swan, have paid the following tribute:

George Redmond died aged 76.

“With extreme sadness we announce the death of a lovely husband, dad and granddad, George Redmond.

“He was making great progress in his rehabilitation and was already mobile and regaining his independence, so his sudden death was unexpected and utterly tragic and we as a family are absolutely struggling to come to terms with it all.

“We are beyond heartbroken and hope whoever is responsible for this appalling act is swiftly brought to justice.

“George leaves behind his much loved wife Mary to whom he was married for 52 amazing years and three much loved daughters, Kathryn, Karyn and Angela, as well as six grandchildren – and not forgetting Belle, his beloved cockapoo.

“We will love and miss him forever and hope there is a steady supply of custard creams wherever he is now. Rest peacefully George Redmond. 1946 – 2022.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information can contact the police by DM via their social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ using reference 22000649658.