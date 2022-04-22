The woman was knocked to the floor as the thief drove off.

Merseyside Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak in connection with a car theft in Allerton.

During the incident the female driver attempted to drag the car thief out of her vehicle, but he eventually drove off, knocking the victim to the ground.

The blue Hyundai was stolen from outside Booker Avenue Post Office on Holmfield Road at around 10.05am on Monday April 11.

CCTV appeal Photo: MerseysidePolice

It was reported that the female driver of the car parked on Holmfield Road and briefly left her vehicle to post a letter, and unknown male then got into the car.

The woman returned to tussle with the man, who eventually drove off with the car.

Officers attended and searched the area but the vehicle could not be located. The victim did not report any injuries.

Sergeant Michael Fletcher said: "Although some of the footage is grainy we believe that there is someone out there who would recognise the man pictured.

“I would ask anyone who recognises him or has any information which could assist our investigation to contact us as matter of urgency.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 22000247479.

You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at: Give information | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)