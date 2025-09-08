Police and forensics have cordoned off an Ormskirk church after finding bones.

Police were called to St Mary The Virgin Church, Church Road, Rufford, Ormskirk, at 9:53pm on Thursday, September 4, following a report that bones had been found in an area of the church grounds not covered by the graveyard.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers have been at the scene since the report was made to us.”

Work is ongoing to establish the origins of the bones and whether they are human.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1429 of 4th September.