Police dog sniffs out KFC burglary suspects in Liverpool

Officers and police dog Rita were called to the closed fast-food restauraunt after reports of people inside.

A police dog with a nose for crime helped chase down a pair of suspected young burglars spotted sneaking around KFC after hours.

Merseyside Police were called to Stonedale Retail Park in Norris Green at 12.55am on Thursday after security at the restaurant, which was closed at the time, reported two boys inside.

The suspects fled, but police Alsatian Rita made short work of the chase - aiding officers in a foot pursuit.

A 12-year-old boy from West Derby and a 13-year-old boy from Tuebrook were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to a police station to be interviewed.