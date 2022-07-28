The car was driven at the officers on the pavement before crashing into their police patrol car.

The BMW stopped in Formby search. Image: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police are searching for two men who ran off from a drug-filled BMW after driving at officers on the pavement and crashing into a patrol car.

The officers were on patrol in a marked car in Formby following reports from concernd residents about possible drug dealing in the area.

When the police arrived, at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, the BMW made off but was quickly located on nearby Abbots Close.

The officers attempted to speak to the driver, who reversed away before shooting forwards and mounted the kerb, forcing the officers to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The BMW then crashed into the door of their patrol car and collided with a concrete fence post. The two men jumped out of the car and ran off in the direction of Alt Road.

A large quantity of cannabis was discovered following a search of the vehicle.

Cannabis seized in a drug stop and search in Formby. Image: Merseyside Police

An investigation is underway and CCTV and witness enquiries have been carried out in the local area.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “Thankfully neither officer was hurt but the reckless actions of the driver in the case could clearly have had more serious consequences.

“We continue to respond to community information around drug dealing and other criminality and we would encourage anyone with information about this incident or any incidents in their local community to come forward and tell us what they know.”

How to contact police